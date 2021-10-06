VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 207,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 176,943 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 179,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of EGY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 610,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,206. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

