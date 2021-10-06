VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 286,493 shares.The stock last traded at $19.22 and had previously closed at $19.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

