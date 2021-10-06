Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.22. 1,124,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.