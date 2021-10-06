Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,482. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

