Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 327,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,060,918 shares.The stock last traded at $394.22 and had previously closed at $399.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.81 and its 200 day moving average is $392.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

