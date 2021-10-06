Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bailard Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.73. 3,074,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.