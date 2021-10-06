Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.12. 185,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

