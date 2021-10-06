Veil Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $43.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,146.05 or 0.99787764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.00340392 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00554257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00226639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

