Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.68 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.68 ($0.35). Approximately 19,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 43,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The company has a market cap of £9.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.53.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.