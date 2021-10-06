Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Declares Dividend of $0.85

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8486 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. 25,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,434. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

