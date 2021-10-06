Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69.86 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $198.17 million and $69.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00072688 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

