Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.63

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.53, with a volume of 738769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

