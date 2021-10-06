Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 259,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

