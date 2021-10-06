Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,312. The company has a market cap of $334.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

