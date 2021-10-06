VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

