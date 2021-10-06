VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.
VICI stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares during the last quarter.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
