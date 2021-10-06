Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 142,486 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 143,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTLS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

