Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,968 shares during the quarter. iRhythm Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $27,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 176,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 208,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.