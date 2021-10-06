Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,666 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $29,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.21. 420,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,521. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

