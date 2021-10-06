Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,212 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,330,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

SWX stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,395. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

