Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 123,778 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 123,778 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Energy Transfer worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,136,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

