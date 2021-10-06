Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 854.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

