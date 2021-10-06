Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $353.94 million and a P/E ratio of 58.52. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the second quarter valued at $1,992,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

