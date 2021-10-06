Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of VTRU stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $353.94 million and a P/E ratio of 58.52. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.48.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vitru during the second quarter valued at $1,992,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
