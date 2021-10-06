Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €13.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.81 ($24.49).

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIV stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.95 ($12.88). The company had a trading volume of 5,703,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.24. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.