Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,938. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 109,395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 152,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 23.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

