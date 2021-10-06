VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Insider Purchases £26,400 in Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Oliver Grundy acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.15) on Wednesday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 22.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. The firm has a market cap of £244.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 1.04%.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

