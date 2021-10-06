Vroom, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.40) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.44). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 96.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

