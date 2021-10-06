Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 116,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.