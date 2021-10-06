Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 116,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.
