Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €36.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €36.50 ($42.94) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.42 ($48.73).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

