Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

WRBY stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $54.74.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.