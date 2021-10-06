Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,887 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,501,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,876,000 after acquiring an additional 152,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,494,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 5,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,587. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

