Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 223,350 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,350 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.43% of Ebix worth $35,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 7,674.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after acquiring an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 144.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,766. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $844.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ebix’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.