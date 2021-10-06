Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,319 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $51,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist cut their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of FBK traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.