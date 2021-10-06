Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459,666 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 4.36% of Cerus worth $44,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 748,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 246,545 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 80.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 833,891 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 58.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 657,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 64,633 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 38,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

