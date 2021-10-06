Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $40,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

LOVE traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,766. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,661. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

