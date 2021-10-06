Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 137,516 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,516 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $94,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $160.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,135. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 438.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

