Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.29

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). Equities research analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $4,014,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $20,399,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

