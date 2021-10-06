Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $29,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,896. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average of $144.74. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $176.28. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

