WD-40 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $231.01. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,026. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

