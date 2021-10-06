Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weichai Power from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of WEICY opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Weichai Power has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

