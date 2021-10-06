West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 0.1%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.17. Approximately 196,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,255% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

