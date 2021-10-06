Whiteheart Market Capitalization Tops $5.47 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $14,958.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $615.79 or 0.01116259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00096784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00129815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.80 or 0.99988547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.24 or 0.06299698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.