Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.64. 906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,501. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -106.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.