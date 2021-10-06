Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.10

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 3271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -104.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,492,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

