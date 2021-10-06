William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 4,336.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 390,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.