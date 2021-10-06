William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 32,430 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $16,250,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,387,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 581,890 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 461,578 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 20,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,488. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1,999.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.