William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $20,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $188.71. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,145. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.