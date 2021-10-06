William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $34,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.35. 43,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day moving average is $217.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

