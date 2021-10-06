William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 13,443 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $30,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $97,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430,407 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,169,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,604 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,091. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

