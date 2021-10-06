William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 450,143 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,143 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Porch Group worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $4,629,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $749,352. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

