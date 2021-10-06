William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 976,341 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,341 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Advance Auto Parts worth $28,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.85. 12,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,465. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $220.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

